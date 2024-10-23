Oakworth Capital Inc. Takes $44,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,917,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,133,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

IFF opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

