Oakworth Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $568.35 and a 200 day moving average of $546.36. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

