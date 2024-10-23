Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading Down 15.7% – What’s Next?

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.52 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06). 181,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 197,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of -2.29.

About Orcadian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.