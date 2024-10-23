Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 7,886,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 21,122,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

About Oriole Resources

(Get Free Report)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.