Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. The stock traded as high as C$7.05 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 449829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLA. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.56.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. In related news, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$107,960.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,457. 51.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$115.71 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3352878 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.