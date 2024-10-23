Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 197.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

