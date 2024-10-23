Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Raised by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 466,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,971,000 after buying an additional 115,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $629.28 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $646.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

