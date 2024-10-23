Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $166.40 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $264.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.15. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $318,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,350,234.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $318,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,350,234.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,516 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.