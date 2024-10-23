Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

