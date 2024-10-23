Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

CAPR stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $644.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capricor Therapeutics

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

