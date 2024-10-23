PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 94.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

