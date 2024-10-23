Q1 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty Issued By William Blair

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.40. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $365.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

