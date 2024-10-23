Q1 EPS Estimates for Byrna Technologies Cut by Roth Capital

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $353.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $45,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348,169.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $98,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 122,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,102.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $45,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,169.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,416 shares of company stock worth $820,581. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Further Reading

