Q1 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein Reduced by Zacks Research

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,998,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 432,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 388,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 386,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 269,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

