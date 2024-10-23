Q2 Earnings Estimate for Dynatrace Issued By Wedbush

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

DT stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

