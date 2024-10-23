Q3 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

