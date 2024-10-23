Q3 EPS Estimate for AMC Entertainment Boosted by Analyst

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,228 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
