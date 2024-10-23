Q3 EPS Forecast for AvalonBay Communities Raised by Analyst

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.88.

AVB opened at $224.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $236.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.58.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 736.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

