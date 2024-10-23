Q3 EPS Forecast for Indaptus Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 29.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Shares of INDP stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.