Radius Recycling (RDUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Radius Recycling has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.