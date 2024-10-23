Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 15.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $27,284,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.16.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

