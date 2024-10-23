Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $251.51 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.