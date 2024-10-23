Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $265,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

