Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

