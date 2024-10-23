Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.9 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.