Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

