Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RTX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RTX opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

