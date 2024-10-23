Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,877 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 706,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 215.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,719,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 428,278 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

