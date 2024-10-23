Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.