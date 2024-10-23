Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

