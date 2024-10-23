Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,124 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 586.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

