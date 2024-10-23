Raymond James & Associates Sells 27,002 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $42,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BAH opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $114.69 and a 12 month high of $164.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

