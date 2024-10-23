Raymond James Has Negative Estimate for TSE:CP Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

