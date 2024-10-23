Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hawkins Q2 Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hawkins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Hawkins Stock Performance
NASDAQ HWKN opened at $122.93 on Monday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.66.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
