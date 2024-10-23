Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hawkins Q2 Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hawkins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $122.93 on Monday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.66.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

