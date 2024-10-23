Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CFG Q1 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

