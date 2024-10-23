Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:FRX Q3 Earnings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%.

The company has a market capitalization of C$171 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$5.76 and a 52 week high of C$15.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

