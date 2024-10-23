Reviewing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) & Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hanryu shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GDS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Hanryu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -39.96% -9.10% -2.33% Hanryu N/A -54.95% -33.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $10.53 billion 0.41 -$606.18 million ($3.21) -6.99 Hanryu $528,595.00 20.49 -$9.29 million N/A N/A

This table compares GDS and Hanryu”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hanryu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GDS and Hanryu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 1 3 1 3.00 Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $18.29, suggesting a potential downside of 18.50%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Hanryu.

Risk & Volatility

GDS has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanryu has a beta of -5.17, indicating that its stock price is 617% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GDS beats Hanryu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Hanryu

(Get Free Report)

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.