Robert W. Baird Boosts American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $115.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of AMWD opened at $95.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

