Robert W. Baird Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $304.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $263.00 to $304.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $292.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.07. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $307.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.4% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

