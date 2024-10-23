Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. Acquires 7,409 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $17,188.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,258,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,629.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Global Value Investment Corp. sold 820 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,435.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 23,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,718.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

