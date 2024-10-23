Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) Director John Martin Mirko bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, John Martin Mirko purchased 1,298,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$32,450.00.

On Monday, August 26th, John Martin Mirko acquired 20,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, John Martin Mirko bought 143,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$3,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, John Martin Mirko purchased 80,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, John Martin Mirko acquired 188,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$4,700.00.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RKR stock opened at C$0.03 on Wednesday. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.99.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

