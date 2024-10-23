Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

