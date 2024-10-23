Roth Capital Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%.
Shares of ASM opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
