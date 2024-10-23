RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 699.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

