RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $154,008.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,781.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,529.45.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $155,589.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,279.00.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $149,606.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $148,831.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.
- On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $153,045.45.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00.
RxSight Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of RxSight stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RxSight by 21.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.
About RxSight
RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
