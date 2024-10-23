Ryder System (R) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryder System stock opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47. Ryder System has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

