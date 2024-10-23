Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 32,871 Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Stock

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $278,746.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,158,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,784,834.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,728 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $398,122.56.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,881 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $41,976.60.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,532 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $166,022.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,601 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $13,624.51.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $586,985.48.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $37,672.38.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SABA opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 751.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 729.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 74,002 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

