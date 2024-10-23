Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £9,923.76 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 7,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,923.76 ($12,884.65).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 142 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200.22 ($259.96).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 132 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £198 ($257.08).

On Tuesday, August 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 96 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($194.44).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 132.20 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.08. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 124.40 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £328.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.67, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

