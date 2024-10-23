SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $265.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $248.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAP. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

NYSE SAP opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. SAP has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average is $204.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in SAP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

