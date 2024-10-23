Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,105 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD
General Dynamics Stock Performance
GD stock opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $310.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.